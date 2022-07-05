Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Cut to GBX 272 by Analysts at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.48) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 354.40 ($4.29).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 275.80 ($3.34) on Monday. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,313.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 294.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 2.08 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

