Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €16.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.50) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.02) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

FRA GYC opened at €12.63 ($13.16) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($20.98). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.05.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

