Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $93.34

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$93.34 and traded as low as C$78.35. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$78.82, with a volume of 46,335 shares changing hands.
GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$106.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$107.78.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$86.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18.
About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
