Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Price Target Cut to GBX 670 by Analysts at Baader Bank

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Baader Bank from GBX 700 ($8.48) to GBX 670 ($8.11) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.45) to GBX 900 ($10.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.48) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.27) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 717.50 ($8.69).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 566.50 ($6.86) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 644.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.33. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 559 ($6.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($9.06).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Mark Anderson bought 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £15,808.95 ($19,143.80). Insiders have acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,182 in the last ninety days.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

