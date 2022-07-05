GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GSK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

GSK opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. GSK’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

