H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

