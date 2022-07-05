H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.55

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.23. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $120.79 million, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.49%.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

