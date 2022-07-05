Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 22 by Analysts at Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.39) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 27.33 ($0.33).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 19.08 ($0.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The stock has a market cap of £878.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.19. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 18.47 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

