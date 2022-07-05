Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 483,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Nordson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 619,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN opened at $202.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.53. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.