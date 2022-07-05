Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

NYSE FDS opened at $394.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.67 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,849 shares of company stock worth $13,454,185 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

