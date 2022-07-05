Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

Shares of ATO opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

