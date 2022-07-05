Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 123,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCL opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

