Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,264 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

