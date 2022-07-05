Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 280 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $255.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.76. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.81 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.92.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

