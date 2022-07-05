Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 984 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

