Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Hawkins stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $761.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at $2,246,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

