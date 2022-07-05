Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,594,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.17.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

