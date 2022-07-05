Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.63

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.63 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($1.94). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 160 ($1.94), with a volume of 9,672 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 169.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.16. The firm has a market cap of £108.46 million and a P/E ratio of -228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Helios Underwriting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.29%.

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,400.58).

Helios Underwriting Company Profile (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

