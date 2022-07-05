Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($68.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.08) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($90.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €59.96 ($62.46) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.36 and its 200-day moving average is €66.18. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($135.05).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

