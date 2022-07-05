Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($90.63) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of HEN3 opened at €59.96 ($62.46) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($107.29) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($135.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.18.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

