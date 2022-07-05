Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “N/A” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

HMCBF opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

