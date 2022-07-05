HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HMST. B. Riley downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

HMST stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

