HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

