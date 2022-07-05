Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.14 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

