Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at $389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

