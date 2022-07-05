Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

HHC stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

