H&T Group (LON:HAT) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 322 ($3.90) price target on the stock.
H&T Group stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.03) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321.48. The company has a market cap of £132.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,200.00. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 243.70 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.44 ($4.62). The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.
H&T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.