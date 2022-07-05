H&T Group (LON:HAT) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 322 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

H&T Group stock opened at GBX 332.50 ($4.03) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321.48. The company has a market cap of £132.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2,200.00. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 243.70 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.44 ($4.62). The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

