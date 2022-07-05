Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.32.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,019,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

