Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Hyduke Energy Services Inc (TSE:HYD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Hyduke Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699,040.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.06.

Get Hyduke Energy Services alerts:

About Hyduke Energy Services (TSE:HYD)

Hyduke Energy Services Inc, an integrated oilfield services company, manufactures, distributes, and repairs oilfield equipment and supplies in Canada and internationally. The company's Manufacturing and Fabrication segment engages in the design, manufacture, refurbishment, and repair of land-based drilling rigs, well servicing rigs, drilling support equipment, workover support equipment, and storage tanks, as well as custom steel fabrication activities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyduke Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyduke Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.