Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Immersion alerts:

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.36 on Monday. Immersion has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $180.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Immersion by 1,593.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 12.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,363 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.