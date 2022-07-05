Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $411.89

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 411.89 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 398 ($4.82). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 402 ($4.87), with a volume of 135,988 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 411.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 413 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £4,956 ($6,001.45).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

