Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.93. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 1 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.21.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
