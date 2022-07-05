Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

In related news, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,858 shares of company stock worth $627,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

