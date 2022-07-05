Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.28

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $19.68. Independent Bank shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 4,079 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Independent Bank to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $413.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Independent Bank by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Independent Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

