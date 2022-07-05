Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.10) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($44.27) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.04) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.99) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.52).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

