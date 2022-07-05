Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $160.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $160.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $111.94 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.34.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

