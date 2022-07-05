Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.86. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$17.04 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00.
Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)
