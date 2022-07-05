Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $93.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

