Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

