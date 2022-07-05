Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 2,739 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Celanese by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Celanese stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $113.18 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

