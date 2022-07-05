Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $186.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

