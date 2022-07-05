Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $1,298,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,107,511 shares in the company, valued at $201,708,539.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $32,092,400. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

