Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 15,572 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 273,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.47.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.