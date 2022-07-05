Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 888 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $400.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $420.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

