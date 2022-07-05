Inspire Investing LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 381,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in IQVIA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 94,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $215.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day moving average is $230.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

