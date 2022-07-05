Inspire Investing LLC Invests $332,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,576,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 797,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 404,487 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 332,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,589 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $586,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,997 shares of company stock valued at $969,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.64. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Upwork Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.