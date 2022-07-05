Inspire Investing LLC Invests $352,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

NYSE TDG opened at $541.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

