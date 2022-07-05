Inspire Investing LLC Invests $353,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,907,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,218,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 226,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.33.

BIO opened at $502.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $505.78 and a 200 day moving average of $574.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

