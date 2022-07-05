Inspire Investing LLC Invests $358,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,452 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,995 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 773,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 118,608 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.