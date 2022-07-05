Inspire Investing LLC Invests $358,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.31.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.